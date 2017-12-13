Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-275

Authorities are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on a Michigan interstate.

It happened Tuesday, Dec. 12 on I-275 near Michigan Avenue in Canton Township.

Police said it appeared the wrong-way driver, a 59-year-old man from Wolverine Lake, crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

The man was reportedly injured, and a man and woman in the other vehicle were killed.

Multiple sources told our CBS affiliates at WXYZ the driver is a member of the Wolverine Lake Council.

Police said there were “open intoxicants” found in his vehicle.

