Police: Can you identify this man?

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Cass City Police Department Source: Cass City Police Department
CASS CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help identifying a man involved in an ongoing investigation.

The Cass City Police Department posted a surveillance video image of the man to their Facebook page Tuesday. The man is seen in what appears to be a store.

Police did not release more details on the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 989-872-2911.

