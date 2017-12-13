Woman gets probation after threats outside Michigan mosque

A woman who reached a plea deal after being accused of making threats outside a western Michigan mosque has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Thirty-four-year-old Kari Moss of Ada learned her punishment Tuesday. She earlier pleaded no contest to making a false bomb threat. A stiffer charge of making a false threat of terrorism was dismissed under the agreement.
Her mother has said she's suffered from mental illness for years. A judge says mental health issues were a factor and ordered Moss to take doctor-prescribed medication as part of her probation.
Police say members of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center in Kentwood told investigators a woman was outside the mosque's locked doors Jan. 2 demanding money when she made threats.
No weapons were found. No services were being held.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.