Cautious travel advised across Mid-Michigan

Cautious travel is advised for snow-covered roadways and reduced visibilities across southeast Michigan for the morning commute.

Special Weather Statements have been issued for Lapeer County, Midland County, Shiawassee County, Sanilac County, Tuscola County, Saginaw County, Bay County, Genesee County, Huron County from 8:11 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Snow accumulations of around 1 inch are expected through the morning commute, with locally higher amounts possible west of M-24.

Light and variable to southwest winds around 5 mph are expected with gusts to 10 mph.

Accumulating snow may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the variable driving conditions by allowing extra time.

