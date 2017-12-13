WantedWednesday: Police searching for Evan Pulcifer

Authorities need your help finding a wanted man.

Midland Police Department said 23-year-old Evan Nathaniel Pulcifer is wanted for a criminal bench warrant for failure to appear, as well as a civil bench warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of violation of the basic speed law-accident.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Pulcifer is described as 5’7” tall and approximately 150 pounds. He has red/auburn hair and blue eyes. Police said he also uses his last name as an alias.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Midland Police at 989-839-4713.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.