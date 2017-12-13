#WantedWednesday: Police searching for Evan Pulcifer - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Police searching for Evan Pulcifer

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Midland Police Department Source: Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help finding a wanted man.

Midland Police Department said 23-year-old Evan Nathaniel Pulcifer is wanted for a criminal bench warrant for failure to appear, as well as a civil bench warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of violation of the basic speed law-accident.

Pulcifer is described as 5’7” tall and approximately 150 pounds. He has red/auburn hair and blue eyes. Police said he also uses his last name as an alias.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Midland Police at 989-839-4713. 

