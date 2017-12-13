Flint man charged in deadly shooting at MTA bus station

A man has been charged with murder after authorities say he opened fire at a local bus stop.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 inside the MTA center on E. 2nd Street.

When police arrived, they found 31-year-old Clevis Bassett suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Authorities have now charged 27-year-old Eric Paul Wilson of Flint with premeditated 1st degree murder, discharge of a firearm in a building causing death, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony firearm.

Wilson is in custody at the Genesee County Jail.

He’s expected to be arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 12.

