Case dismissed against man imprisoned nearly 30 years

A case against a Detroit man who was imprisoned for nearly 30 years after being accused of child molestation has been dismissed.

The Detroit Free Press reports Bernard Young embraced his sister Joyce Holman on Wednesday in a Detroit courtroom, saying "It's all over. Thank you my angel." Holman had advocated for his release for years.

Young was released on bond earlier this year. A judge had earlier vacated the 1989 conviction of Young, who was charged with criminal sexual conduct after two boys levied the accusations.

He has long maintained his innocence.

Interviews before Young's trial show the boys accused their mother's then-boyfriend of the abuse. But that information wasn't given to Young or his lawyer. The other man eventually pleaded guilty to charges of child abuse.

