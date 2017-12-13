Breaking: EB I-69 at M-71 closed for crash

A crash is impacting all lanes of eastbound I-69 at M-71.

Mi Drive is reporting that the crash is at M-71 (Lansing Road), and exit 118 is closed due to the crash.

Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.

TV5 crews saw a semi-truck jackknifed on westbound I-69 by Duffield Road, but traffic was flowing slowly at that point.

