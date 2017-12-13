Crews respond to semi crash on I-69

Crews responded to a semi crash on eastbound I-69 near Lennon Wednesday afternoon.

The semi was traveling on eastbound I-69 near M-13 at the time of the crash.

The eastbound lanes were closed in the area while crews responded to the scene.

That crash was just one of many reported throughout Shiawassee and Genesee County on Wednesday.

With snow blanketing most of Genesee County, the director of the road commission, John Daly, said at least 31 salt and plow trucks were on the roads.

Daly urges drivers to use extreme caution while driving.

"Should all be more particularly careful because that dry snow actually serves as a lubricant, makes things slick on the roads. So you need to keep a bigger distance between them and the car ahead of them," Daly said.

He said it could take crews more than 24 hours to treat all of the roads covered in snow and ice. He encourages people to give working vehicles room to groom.

"Slow down a bit and anticipate when you're going to stop because it's going to take longer. You're not gonna be able to slam on your brakes," Daly said.

