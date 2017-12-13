Ten vehicle crash on US-131 - WNEM TV 5

Ten vehicle crash on US-131

Posted: Updated:
Source: Mi Drive Source: Mi Drive
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Crews are on the scene of a pile-up on US-131 at US-10 in Osceola County.

Our CBS affiliate WWTV is reporting that at least 10 vehicles are involved, including four semi-trucks in the crash at the Reed City exit.

Two people were hurt and taken to the hospital, but the rest refused treatment.

