Residents have different feelings on the snow

Snow blanketed Mid-Michigan on Wednesday and residents had different feelings about it.

"Shoveling for the second time of the day. Not really happy about it," said Josh Laport.

He knows he'll be shoveling again soon as the snow continues to fall.

"Thankfully it's not too cold. So it's not horrible, but I'd rather be inside," Laport said.

The snow on Wednesday also caused rough driving conditions.

"I don't like it. I don't like any part of it," said Crystal Shepard, driver.

Shepard and her daughter Chloe drove from Kalkaska to Corunna on Wednesday. It's a trip she said she wishes she took on a nicer day.

"Well, I think it's messy and slippery and you could crash," Chloe Munson said.

But not everyone dreads dealing with the snow.

"I just do it for the fun of it. Just to play in the snow. I enjoy it," said Frosty, driver.

Frosty said he loves the snow so much. He visits local businesses in Saginaw to help them clear their drives with his truck.

The snow that lasts all day, like Wednesday, is the kind that makes his good deeds more challenging.

"I wish it would snow at night. Get it done in the morning then be done with it. But with it going all day we'll be at it all day, all night," Frosty said.

As for Laport, shoveling over and over is more like a chore. Although he has a plan for next year to make it easier.

"I think next year I'm definitely going to get a snow blower though," Laport said.

Keenon Waters has lived in Michigan his whole life and he couldn't be happier about the snow.

"I love driving in it. I find it to be a challenge, that's why I like to drive in it. It's pretty cool. I have a nice, pretty truck," Waters said.

While Waters seems to like the ice and snow, Wednesday was a bad day for some drivers. Numerous crashes were reported across Genesee and Shiawassee County.

