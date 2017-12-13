What to do if your furnace stops working

Nobody wants their furnace to stop working during the winter, but there are a few things you can do if it happens to you.

"It's very gratifying getting somebody out of trouble," said Tim Dolan, owner of GW Heating and Air Conditioning in Saginaw.

As the mercury drops, tempers rise when the furnace goes out.

Dolan said there are a few things you can check if your heating unit quits.

"Check a filter. See if a fuse, maybe a breaker tripped," Dolan said.

Unless you are trained, don't touch anything else.

"There is electricity involved. There's gas involved. So yeah, you can get into trouble pretty quick. So we say leave it to the service techs," Dolan said.

Dolan said you don't want to wait until now to check up on your furnace.

"I would do that late August, early September. Or something like that. Before the good heating season gets here.

If you are struggling to pay the heating bills this winter there is help available.

You can apply for assistance through the Department of Human Services, Habitat for Humanity, the Michigan State Emergency Relief Fund and more.

