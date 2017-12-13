Chefs prepare tamales for annual taste-off

It's a Latin treat that is treasured during the holidays.

Cooks in kitchens across Mid-Michigan are hard at work making tons of tamales for a big fiesta in Saginaw.

"This is what you want to show, the chili," said Larry Rodarte, with La Union Civica Mexicana.

Rodarte knows a little bit about the Hispanic treat because he's been making them for more than 50 years.

"They taste really good, but I also think the tradition and the historic value of them from the Aztec to the Mayans, way back til present day today. And it's always nice to receive tamales during Christmas time," Rodarte said.

There are all kinds of tamale flavors. There's pork, chicken and vegetarian.

Those fillings are inside masa, which is wrapped in a corn husk - you are not supposed to eat the corn husk.

La Union Civica Mexicana sponsors the annual taste off. Its president, Angela Blanco, rolled up her sleeves and joined in to make some of the hundreds of tamales the organization alone will produce for the fiesta.

"We have quite a few big events, but this is a major event that we invite the whole community and all over from the Great Lakes area," Blanco said.

The tamale taste-off will be held on Sunday at Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

