Postal workers brave the snow to deliver mail

On snowy days like Wednesday, most people prefer to stay indoors.

That's not an option for Jennifer Frasle. She spends six to eight hours a day walking through all types of weather a mail carrier.

"It's very physical, but mental as well because you have to be able to put the wet weather out of your mind," Frasle said.

She said she's been through 12 winters with the post office and knows a thing or two about how to stay warm. First of all - layers on layers.

"Some thick gloves, but they have to be thin enough so you can still work," Frasle said.

She said the best way to deal with snowy, cold days like Wednesday is to simply not think about it.

"Keep moving and try to think positive and warm thoughts all day," Frasle said.

During weather like this, she typically carries 15 to 20 houses worth of mail at a time. Then she heads back to her truck to warm up while she sorts out the next batch.

Frasle said it is exhausting and by the end of the day she is beat. But she loves her job and neither snow nor rain will stop her from finishing her rounds.

"It's a good feeling to get done and deliver everything," she said.

