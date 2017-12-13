Star Wars fans prepare for opening of latest film

Star Wars fans are getting ready to line up outside movie theaters across the country for the latest installment of the sci-fi franchise - "The Last Jedi."

Hundreds of theaters nationwide will stay open late as millions of fans take in the highly anticipated film.

"Seven-year-old me would say that this is exactly where he wants to be in life. That I have achieved all of my goals," said Mark Donovan, quality assurance analyst for Covenant Eyes in Owosso.

The force is strong in Donovan. He said he has one of the best jobs in the world for a very specific reason.

Covenant Eyes is treating its employees and their relatives to a private showing right here at the Owosso Cinema. Everyone's gearing up and getting ready to see "The Last Jedi" and they've even rented out their own private theater.

"The company is generous enough to offer this to all of their employees so it will be the full company going there at the theater with guests," Donovan said.

Lisa Eldred also works at Covenant Eyes. She said a trip to the movie theater is now a tradition for the company, but this one hits close to home.

"Ya know, I grew up watching Star Wars. I was very young when the original trilogy came out and we taped them off TV," Eldred said.

While technology on our planet has advanced significantly since then, these fans said Star Wars is more than just a galaxy far, far away.

"We want to heal relationships. We want to bring relationships together. So from a company culture perspective, what do you do with your family and friends? You do things. You go see movies together. The movie itself, it fits with our mission really well because what is Star Wars about if not just bringing a bunch of desperate people together almost as a family," Eldred said.

