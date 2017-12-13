Animal control receives $35K from anonymous donor

An anonymous person donated $35,000 to a Mid-Michigan animal control center.

The Saginaw County Animal Care and Control posted the news on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

"I am truly shocked by the blessing we have received today. Your gift has put the entire staff in tears of joy," the center said.

The donation will go towards the kennel renovation project, the center said.

"Your contribution will live on forever in the hearts of the staff, volunteers, and animals at the shelter," the Facebook post read.

