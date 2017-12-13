School districts announce snow day in fun way

Several Mid-Michigan schools are closed for Thursday, but some of those districts announced the closure in a fun way.

Essexville-Hampton Public Schools posted a video to Facebook to announce the snow day.

Birch Run schools posted a video on YouTube.

Goodrich Area Schools superintendent also got in on the snow day fun. He posted a video to the district's Facebook page.

Vassar Public Schools also joined in on the fun.

