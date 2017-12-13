Top-Ranked Greyhounds Earn Wednesday Victory Over Firebirds

Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. - The Firebirds trailed the CHL's number-one ranked team 2-1 after two period's of play but the Greyhounds used two goals in the final frame to earn a 4-1 victory over the Firebirds in front of 3,469 fans at the Essar Centre Wednesday night.



The Greyhounds jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead as Anthony DeMeo set up Morgan Frost (Philadelphia Flyers) to the left of goaltender Garrett Forrest. Frost went upstairs beating the Firebirds' goaltender at 1:43. DeMeo and Mac Hollowell got credit for the helpers. Then, a three-way passing-play led to the second Greyhound's goal at 6:33. Tim Gettinger (New York Rangers), who was behind the Firebirds' net fed Ryan Roth at the left corner, who found Hayden Verbeek in the high-slot with a pass. Verbeek finished the play beating Forrest on the blocker side.



Forrest kept the Firebirds in the game as he was solid coming up with a number of saves in the latter part of the opening period, including one where he was out of position, but managed to get his arm on a Greyhound shot to keep the score 2-0 as the first period came to an end.



A neutral zone turnover led to the Firebirds' first goal as Ty Dellandrea carried the puck over the Greyhound's line, sending a pass to Connor Roberts. Roberts' shot from the right circle was denied by the right pad of Greyhounds' goaltender Tyler Johnson but Maurizio Colella banged in the rebound for his team leading 11th goal at 3:15. Colella increased his point-streak to five games, earning seven points in that time. Dellandrea and Roberts drew the assists to pull Flint within a goal. Dellandrea has notched six points in the last eight games.



As the second period came to an end Jacob Collins was stopped on a point blank shot after making a bid to tie the game with 16 seconds left. The Firebirds shut down the high powered Greyhound offense, allowing only 7 shots on goal with none of the tough variety.



Morgan Frost scored his second goal of the game at 6:56 to give the Greyhounds an insurance goal. Max Hollowell initially shot the puck on net which Forrest stopped but Frost pounced on the rebound and put the puck through the pads of Forrest.



The Greyhounds made the score 4-1 as Rasmus Sandin let go a wrist shot from the blue-line that Keeghan Howdeshell got a stick on, in front, to redirect the puck into the net at 11:15. Sandin and Verbeek had the assists.



The Firebirds held the OHL's fourth-best power-play scoreless on four tries but Flint was 0-for-3 on the man-advantage. The Greyhounds out-shot the Firebirds 32-27. Jalen Smereck was awarded the game’s third star.



