New York City passes bill putting changing tables in all public restrooms

Nobody enjoys diaper duty, but for years it's been primarily women who've had to carry the load. Now one city is making sure men also pitch in.

The website Working Mother reports New York City passed a bill making new establishments include changing tables in all public restrooms - both for men and for women.

For older buildings, they'll have to be added the next time they get renovated.

The idea keeps gaining steam.

Last year, Former President Barrack Obama signed the Bathrooms Accessible in Every Situation Act, aka the “Babies Act.” It created similar rules for federal buildings.

Do you think changing stations should be offered in all public places?

