Vehicle service calls go up as snow comes down on Michigan

As the first big snowfall of the season blasted Michigan, AAA said it experienced a 64% increase in service calls.

The Auto Club Group said the top customer vehicle requests for service included towing, battery problems and tire problems.

Drivers are advised to stay off the roads if possible. If you must be out and about, remember these safety tips:

Check traffic and weather conditions before heading out

Have a full tank of gas

Travel with a cell phone and charger

Reduce speed

Drive cautiously

Leave ample space when following other motorists and snow removal vehicles

Use windshield washer fluid with a winter solvent that won’t freeze

Use engine coolant that provides anti-freeze

If you become stranded in the cold weather, AAA said to stay with the vehicle as long as it is safe to do so. Also remember:

If the engine can be started, run it only long enough to keep warm.

Make sure the exhaust pipe is snow-free.

Call law enforcement if in an unsafe situation

Drivers needing road service can request it:

Online at www.aaa.com

AAA mobile app at www.aaa.com/mobile

Call 800.AAA-MICH

