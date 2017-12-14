Vehicle service calls go up as snow comes down on Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Vehicle service calls go up as snow comes down on Michigan

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
DEARBORN, MI (WNEM) -

As the first big snowfall of the season blasted Michigan, AAA said it experienced a 64% increase in service calls. 

The Auto Club Group said the top customer vehicle requests for service included towing, battery problems and tire problems.

Drivers are advised to stay off the roads if possible. If you must be out and about, remember these safety tips:

  • Check traffic and weather conditions before heading out
  • Have a full tank of gas
  • Travel with a cell phone and charger
  • Reduce speed
  • Drive cautiously
  • Leave ample space when following other motorists and snow removal vehicles
  • Use windshield washer fluid with a winter solvent that won’t freeze
  • Use engine coolant that provides anti-freeze

If you become stranded in the cold weather, AAA said to stay with the vehicle as long as it is safe to do so. Also remember: 

  • If the engine can be started, run it only long enough to keep warm.
  • Make sure the exhaust pipe is snow-free.  
  • Call law enforcement if in an unsafe situation

Drivers needing road service can request it:

