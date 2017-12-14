Chief felt 'physically nauseous' hearing screams of girl cuffed by officers

A Michigan community is reacting after an 11-year-old girl was handcuffed at gunpoint by police.

"On December 6th, my 11-year-old granddaughter was involved in an unfortunate incident with the Grand Rapids Police Department."

Public comment Wednesday, Dec. 13 started with Alisa Niemeyer, the grandmother of 11-year-old Honestie Hodges. The trauma she said is beyond repair.

"I'm speaking this evening because we must repair relationships between our community and the Grand Rapids Police department. Unfortunately, my granddaughter has lost her innocence because of this incident. And that is unacceptable,” Niemeyer said.

A long line of others who spoke backed her sentiment.

"Why are black children not black children? Why are they just others? Cause they're getting treated like animals,” one resident said.

"We have principles in this community and justice and peace are paramount to those. If we want people to come from the rest of our country. Pure Michigan? Pure Michigan? How about Pure Grand Rapids,” another resident said.

Honestie is an 11-year-old student at Stocking Elementary. She was heading out the back door of her home on Turner near Richmond when she was greeted by Grand Rapids Police.

Honestie and her mom said officers told her to walk backwards with her hands up, then put her in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car.

"The whole time they are telling her to come down, I'm telling them ‘She's 11-years-old. That's my daughter. Don't cuff her,’" said Whitney Hodges, Honestie’s mother.

GRPD was at the home looking for the girl’s aunt, Carrie Manning, who was wanted for allegedly stabbing her little sister.

The family said the problem is that Manning is a 40-year-old white woman, and Honestie is a little black girl.

At a press conference Tuesday, Chief David Rahinsky said hearing the girl’s screams on bodycam video made him “physically nauseous” and that the situation was “a discredit to the way the community is being served.”

The incident has sparked an internal investigation into the police department.

