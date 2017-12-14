Michigan dentist fights human trafficking with glass ornaments

Not everyone likes a trip to the dentist.

All the poking, brushing, flossing and bright lights keeps some people away, but the staff at Scott Ellard Dentistry in Kalamazoo said healthy teeth aren't the only reason they hope more will stop by their office.

They're also creating awareness about human trafficking.

"This is a real danger, it's not just in movies. It's happening. Michigan is one of the top states at risk,” said Alyssa Wenzel, Scott Ellard Dentistry.

They're sharing the mission of Women at Risk International with some holiday spirit with a tree decorated with Egyptian hand-blown glass ornaments.

Each of them made by survivors of human trafficking.

The abuse and exploitation is what staffers said more people should be cautious of.

"I have four daughters. To think of them being at risk and not having resources, not having awareness. Constantly letting them know to be aware of their surroundings,” Wenzel said.

Ornaments are on sale for $15, $18 and $20.

All proceeds go to War International to fund services and programs to support survivors.

"Resume dignity and hope to those that have been affected by human trafficking,” Wenzel said.

It's not just for the holiday season, they said they're taking a stand all year against the growing crime.

"We've received specialized training so that we're able to identify those that come into our office that might be at risk. We're also liable to report any problems that we might see,” said Kim Rabb-Gianakis, Scott Ellard Dentistry.

