A chance to dry out Thursday

We knew it was coming eventually, but winter really made its presence known across Mid-Michigan yesterday with accumulations really piling up toward the end of the event. Plenty of locations in the warning area picked up more than 5" of snow, with Birch Run leading the way so far at 9.1"!
If you have any viewer photos or totals from yesterday, send them to our Facebook page. For a look at some of the totals we've received so far, check out our Snow Totals Slideshow!
Today & Tonight
All winter weather alerts have now been allowed to expire or have been canceled and your Thursday will feature weather that takes a more quiet turn.
A few lake-effect snow showers have passed through the Thumb and our southern counties near I-69 this morning, but we should continue to dry out as the morning goes on. While accumulations should have remained light, we may have a fresh coating on some of the roads where these showers passed through.
Regardless, icy and slick roads are possible just about everywhere this morning, especially on side streets and bridges, so take your time out the door for today. Temperatures aren't kind either, with many areas in the single numbers to low teens, with wind chills near and below zero.
Highs this afternoon should be kept mostly in the teens with our fresh snow pack, with lower 20s at best. Thankfully, we'll see the sun in many areas today which should at least brighten up the skies a bit. Expect wind chills in the single numbers to low teens much of the day.
Cloud cover increases later on this evening and into the overnight, but we should remain dry for the first half of the night. That looks to change toward tomorrow morning as snow showers will be moving back into the region for the Friday morning commute.
While accumulation looks possible tomorrow, we only expect a couple of inches and not nearly the amount we saw on Wednesday. Lows tonight will fall into the middle teens.
Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Several Mid-Michigan schools are closed for Thursday, but some of those districts announced the closure in a fun way.More >
Several Mid-Michigan schools are closed for Thursday, but some of those districts announced the closure in a fun way.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
Crews responded to a semi crash on eastbound I-69 near Lennon Wednesday afternoon.More >
Crews responded to a semi crash on eastbound I-69 near Lennon Wednesday afternoon.More >
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >
Mid-Michigan is digging out Thursday morning, and while many main roads have been plowed, they can still be icy and slick for the morning commute.More >
Mid-Michigan is digging out Thursday morning, and while many main roads have been plowed, they can still be icy and slick for the morning commute.More >
A Connecticut man who had been arguing with his girlfriend allegedly threw another man off a bridge when he tried to intervene.More >
A Connecticut man who had been arguing with his girlfriend allegedly threw another man off a bridge when he tried to intervene.More >
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.More >
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.More >
Two men from Michigan are facing multiple felonies for sex trafficking a minor victim.More >
Two men from Michigan are facing multiple felonies for sex trafficking a minor victim.More >
A Michigan community is reacting after an 11-year-old girl was handcuffed at gunpoint by police.More >
A Michigan community is reacting after an 11-year-old girl was handcuffed at gunpoint by police.More >