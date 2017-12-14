A chance to dry out Thursday

We knew it was coming eventually, but winter really made its presence known across Mid-Michigan yesterday with accumulations really piling up toward the end of the event. Plenty of locations in the warning area picked up more than 5" of snow, with Birch Run leading the way so far at 9.1"!

If you have any viewer photos or totals from yesterday, send them to our Facebook page. For a look at some of the totals we've received so far, check out our Snow Totals Slideshow!

Today & Tonight

All winter weather alerts have now been allowed to expire or have been canceled and your Thursday will feature weather that takes a more quiet turn.

A few lake-effect snow showers have passed through the Thumb and our southern counties near I-69 this morning, but we should continue to dry out as the morning goes on. While accumulations should have remained light, we may have a fresh coating on some of the roads where these showers passed through.

Regardless, icy and slick roads are possible just about everywhere this morning, especially on side streets and bridges, so take your time out the door for today. Temperatures aren't kind either, with many areas in the single numbers to low teens, with wind chills near and below zero.

Highs this afternoon should be kept mostly in the teens with our fresh snow pack, with lower 20s at best. Thankfully, we'll see the sun in many areas today which should at least brighten up the skies a bit. Expect wind chills in the single numbers to low teens much of the day.

Cloud cover increases later on this evening and into the overnight, but we should remain dry for the first half of the night. That looks to change toward tomorrow morning as snow showers will be moving back into the region for the Friday morning commute.

While accumulation looks possible tomorrow, we only expect a couple of inches and not nearly the amount we saw on Wednesday. Lows tonight will fall into the middle teens.

