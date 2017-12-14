Digging out just in time for more

We knew it was coming eventually, but winter really made its presence known across Mid-Michigan yesterday with accumulations really piling up toward the end of the event. Plenty of locations picked up more than 5" of snow, with Birch Run leading the way so far at 9.1"!

Overnight

After a sun-filled day that provided us a chance to dig out, we're going to see the beginnings of a new clipper system return to Mid-Michigan tonight. Clouds will be on the increase, with scattered snow showers returning to the region after 3:00 AM. Some scattered lake effect flurries may occasionally stray through the area beforehand, and could reaggravate the slick road conditions.

Temperatures will be all over the road for the first half of the night. Areas in the Thumb that hung on to clear skies longer will slip into the single-digits, while the rest of the area lingers in the low to mid teens.

Friday

Widespread snow showers will see us off to work and school for the last day of the week, becoming increasingly scattered into the afternoon. Friday's clipper system will take a different track than Wednesday's storm, cutting across the Mackinac Straits instead of southern Michigan. As a result, we can breathe a slight sigh of relief, as accumulations will be much lighter this time around.

New snow will amount to an inch at most, with most of us coming in under that mark. this will still be enough to make for messy and slick roads, so Friday will be another day to allow yourself some extra drive time. Highs will climb into the middle 20s, but breezy conditions will have it feeling more like the teens at times.

