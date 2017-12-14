Snow-covered roads causing mess across Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan is digging out Thursday morning, and while many main roads have been plowed, they can still be icy and slick for the morning commute.

Several accidents have been reported in the Genesee County area, with a big slowdown near Fenton & Lake Fenton.

Drivers should plan for some extra time. There are plenty of slowdowns in the Flint area, along with the possibility of snow covered roads with a few passing snow showers earlier on.

Plenty of icy and snowy roads remain, but some fresh snow on the roads will be possible near I-69 & I-75 near Flint where lake-effect snow has fallen.

MDOT is also reporting a crash on northbound US-23 at Thompson Road (Exit 84) in Genesee County. Police have all lanes closed.

It’s also slow going along M-47 near Freeland Road. Road crews are working hard, but plenty of areas still slick this morning so take your time!

