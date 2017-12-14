Police searching for theft suspect in Frankenmuth - WNEM TV 5

Police searching for theft suspect in Frankenmuth

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Frankenmuth Police Department Source: Frankenmuth Police Department
FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need help finding the person responsible for breaking into a vehicle in Frankenmuth. 

It happened on Wednesday, Dec. 13 in the 400 block of List Street Industrial Park.

The Frankenmuth Police Department said the suspect vehicle was seen on a security camera entering the parking lot at about 6:42 p.m.

The suspect left his vehicle and checked several other vehicles in the parking lot. He was able to gain entry into one of the vehicles by breaking a window, police said.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older style, two-tone Jeep Cherokee. Police believe the vehicle may be maroon on top with a grey lower section.

If anyone has any information, or has seen a vehicle matching this description, please contact the department at 989-652-8371.

