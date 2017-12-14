BREAKING: Train crashes with car in Fenton

Authorities say no one was injured when a train crashed into a car in Fenton Thursday morning.

Police said the train is blocking the railroad crossing at N. Leroy Street, Silver Lake Road, N. Leman Street, Adelaide and Beach Street. Crossings are open at Poplar and Howard Streets, officials said.

According to police, the female driver was able to make it out of the vehicle before the train hit.

