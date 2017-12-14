BREAKING: Train crashes with car in Fenton

Several Mid-Michigan schools are closed for Thursday, but some of those districts announced the closure in a fun way.More >
Several Mid-Michigan schools are closed for Thursday, but some of those districts announced the closure in a fun way.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
Crews responded to a semi crash on eastbound I-69 near Lennon Wednesday afternoon.More >
Crews responded to a semi crash on eastbound I-69 near Lennon Wednesday afternoon.More >
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >
Mid-Michigan is digging out Thursday morning, and while many main roads have been plowed, they can still be icy and slick for the morning commute.More >
Mid-Michigan is digging out Thursday morning, and while many main roads have been plowed, they can still be icy and slick for the morning commute.More >
A Connecticut man who had been arguing with his girlfriend allegedly threw another man off a bridge when he tried to intervene.More >
A Connecticut man who had been arguing with his girlfriend allegedly threw another man off a bridge when he tried to intervene.More >
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.More >
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.More >
Two men from Michigan are facing multiple felonies for sex trafficking a minor victim.More >
Two men from Michigan are facing multiple felonies for sex trafficking a minor victim.More >
A Michigan community is reacting after an 11-year-old girl was handcuffed at gunpoint by police.More >
A Michigan community is reacting after an 11-year-old girl was handcuffed at gunpoint by police.More >