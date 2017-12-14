Police say US-23 is 'sheet of ice' - WNEM TV 5

Police say US-23 is 'sheet of ice'

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
FENTON, MI (WNEM) -

Mid-Michigan is digging out Thursday morning, and while many main roads have been plowed, they're still causing trouble for morning commuters. 

Fenton Police Department is warning drivers that US-23 is a “sheet of ice.”

“PLEASE understand, County salt trucks HAVE been out and are STILL out but US23 is a sheet of ice. Drive with extreme caution or avoid the area if at all possible,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Northbound US-23 was closed for some time Thursday morning at Thompson Road (Exit 84) after a one-vehicle crash. But before noon, crews on the scene said traffic appeared to be moving again.

Several accidents have been reported in the Genesee County area, including a crash involving a train in Fenton

Drivers should plan for some extra time. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.