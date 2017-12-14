Police say US-23 is 'sheet of ice'

Mid-Michigan is digging out Thursday morning, and while many main roads have been plowed, they're still causing trouble for morning commuters.

Fenton Police Department is warning drivers that US-23 is a “sheet of ice.”

“PLEASE understand, County salt trucks HAVE been out and are STILL out but US23 is a sheet of ice. Drive with extreme caution or avoid the area if at all possible,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Northbound US-23 was closed for some time Thursday morning at Thompson Road (Exit 84) after a one-vehicle crash. But before noon, crews on the scene said traffic appeared to be moving again.

Several accidents have been reported in the Genesee County area, including a crash involving a train in Fenton.

Drivers should plan for some extra time.

