Former Buena Vista Twp. police chief files lawsuit for not being rehired

Former Buena Vista Township Police Chief Brian Booker has filed a lawsuit against Buena Vista Township, and several of its board members, for failing to rehire him.

Booker’s attorney, Debra Freid, claims that the board refused to hire Mr. Booker because he had sued Buena Vista Township after being fired in 2012.

Booker ended up settling the wrongful termination suit for more than $500,000.

Freid claims that Booker “had been ranked #1 among candidates for the position”.

The recently filed suit names Buena Vista Township, along with Desmond Bibbs, Alvin Jernigan, Bruce McKinney and Cheryl Payton, who were commissioners on the board last September.

Fried stated,” Every citizen has the right to petition our courts and to speak out on matters that concern the public without fear of governmental retribution. The goal of the lawsuit is not only to obtain justice for Mr. Booker but to bring attention to these unconstitutional acts and to prevent this type of governmental overreach from happening to anyone else.”

Former Saginaw Police Sgt. Reggie Williams was picked as the new Police Chief.

TV5 has placed calls into Buena Vista Township for their reaction.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.