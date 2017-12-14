Bill introduced to re-name part of M-15 for fallen heroes

The Michigan House has approved legislation to rename a part of M-15 in Vassar as the Spc. Five Michael May and CPL. Chris Esckelson Memorial Highway.

“Marine Corporal Chris Esckelson and Army Specialist Five Michael May paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our country safe and free,” said Rep. Canfield, of Sebewaing. “As a veteran, I appreciate the service of these two men. Renaming this portion of highway for these heroes will mean a great deal to the community.”

In Vietnam on May 2, 1969, a recon team from Detachment B-50 (Project Omega) was ambushed. During the engagement, May was killed, and his body was never recovered.

May played basketball, football and track at Vassar High School before going on to Western Michigan University for two years. He entered the U.S. Army in 1967.

Esckelson gave his life for his country at the age of 22 while defending his fellow Marines on Dec. 28, 2006, in Fallujah, Iraq. He was serving with his 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment.

Esckelson joined the Marine Corps in October 2002 after graduating from Vassar High School.

House Bill 5120 now moves to the Senate for consideration.

