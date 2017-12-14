GoFundMe page to help 3 children of couple killed in crash

Relatives of an engaged couple who died when a vehicle driving the wrong way on Interstate 275 in Wayne County crashed into their car are raising money for their funerals and to help their three children.

Nicholas Pare and Shannon McIntyre died in Tuesday's crash along I-275 in Canton Township.

The Detroit Free Press reports that McIntyre's cousin, mother, and father helped set up a GoFundMe campaign for donations to help pay for the couple's funerals and to assist their three children, ages 7, 13, and 15.

McIntyre's mother, Sheryl McIntyre, says in a statement on the GoFundMe request that the couple's deaths are tragedy no one "could ever be prepared for."

Police have not released the name of the 59-year-old Wolverine Lake man who's suspected in the wrong-way crash.

