Snow, ice create dangerous road conditions for drivers

Snow and frigid temperatures made for dangerous road conditions Thursday morning.

Local police described US-23 as a sheet of ice.

"23 is not good," said Lynnette Lake, driver.

The road conditions got so bad the Fenton Police Department sent out a Facebook post urging drivers to use caution and avoid the area.

"I'm from Flint. I had to leave early and take Fenton Road all the way here just to get here on time. A lot of us at work were late," Lake said.

One of the problems on the highway was a semi-truck that was pointed in the opposite direction of oncoming traffic. It is unclear if anyone was injured in that crash.

"They're too fast for the conditions. Doesn't matter if it's nice out or not," said Cassandra Goin, driver.

Goin believes big rigs are a huge problem on US-23. She said that is reason enough to find another way to work.

"I'm going to avoid it at all costs as much as I can," Goin said.

Motor vehicles weren't the only things having problems with the weather.

"There was no damage to the train, although substantial damage to the vehicle," Fenton Police Chief Jason Slater said.

A train hit a disabled vehicle at a railroad crossing in downtown Fenton.

Authorities said the vehicle came to rest on the train tracks and the train came before the driver of the car could move the vehicle. Both people inside the car got out before the train smashed into it.

Slater said the incident serves as another reminder to slow down.

"If they would've been traveling a little slower they would not have struck the curb. They would not have disabled the vehicle. They would not have gotten stuck on the railroad tracks," Slater said.

As for US-23, Lake hopes improvements can be made to it so it's safer no matter what the weather.

"I wish they would just make it wider and add a lane and make it better, but I don't think it will happen," Lake said.

