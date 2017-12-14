Single mom, son trying to stay warm after getting power shut off

It wasn't just the snow that caused problems on Thursday.

Several Mid-Michigan residents woke up to temperatures in the single digits with wind chills hovering near 0 degrees.

One Mid-Michigan family snuggled up together under a pile of blankets to try to stay warm.

"Lot of times this is what we do to keep warm," said Shelia Burk, mother. "We've got all the doors shut trying to keep as much warmth in as we can."

She said she and her son James came home from a doctor's appointment Wednesday to find their power and heat had been shut off.

Burk is a single mom doing what she can to provide for her son with special needs, but she is struggling to make ends meet.

"He doesn't fully understand. He knows we've got no power, just doesn't understand what that means. That we can't fix food, we can't take showers, can't do anything like that because we don't have hot water," Burk said.

With temperatures in the single digits on Thursday, it's not exactly the ideal time to lose heat and electricity.

"My feet are freezing," Burk said.

Burk said James has delayed development and Asberger's, as well as kidney problems. She is worried how their now freezing house will affect his health.

"Most the time he can't feel his hands and feet. When he goes out to play for a while and if I don't make him come in and try to warm up, he can get ear infections, possibly kidney infections back," Burk said.

Even though James loved playing in the snow on his snow day, his mom worries how he will warm back up inside. She said she is looking for a Christmas miracle to turn the heat back on and have a warm home for her son.

