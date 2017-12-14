Family makes tradition of sledding on first snow day

A bunch of kids in Mid-Michigan woke up happy on Thursday as several school districts called a snow day.

Those kids didn't let the snow keep them from playing outside.

"I get my sled and then my mom drives me here and then I go on the big hill," 9-year-old Gracie Howell said.

Gracie and her family decided to take advantage of the snow day. They headed to the hills at Veterans Memorial Park in Bay City.

Her cousin Haylee Timm had a great time.

"You can have fun with your friends sledding," Haylee said.

Gracie said her family goes to the hill every year to go sledding.

"Every first day, if I have off, we are doing this," said Missy Moltane, Gracie's mom.

Moltane said the snow day tradition has been a part of her family since she was a kid.

"It's lots of memories and it's fun," Moltane said.

She said tradition isn't the only reason why she takes the kids sledding.

"It's a good way to tire them out so they go to bed early for the next day. It's good exercise," Moltane said.

