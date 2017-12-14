Woman encourages smokers to get tested after being diagnosed with lung cancer

A Mid-Michigan woman was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year and she is celebrating being cancer free this Christmas.

Now she is making a plea that could save your life.

Carole Nelson was scared after a CT scan last March revealed she had a spot on her left lung. Nelson has smoked for 56 years and her family had a history of dying from lung cancer.

Her radiation oncologist at St. Mary's of Michigan had a plan to beat that cancer.

"They removed the large lobe of my left lung. It was contained there. No cancer anywhere else," Nelson said.

The cancer was caught early because of the CT scan and they were able to perform the operation to remove it. Nelson doesn't need any other treatment and that includes no chemotherapy or radiation.

It doesn't take long to get a CT scan.

"It takes less than two minutes. I tell the people it takes longer to climb on the table than it does to have the scanning done," said Terri Slocum, with St. Mary's of Michigan.

Radiation Technician Kara Craddock said patients are surprised with how fast it is.

"They thought it was going to be more detailed that there would be pain or an injection, which there's not," Craddock said.

Nelson's husband Doug is also grateful the procedure worked and the future looks very bright for her.

"She had to have no chemo, no radiation. And she's 100 percent cancer free. To me, it's just amazing what they can do today," he said.

Carole Nelson urges long-time smokers to get checked for cancer.

"If I can help one person by doing this interview it's well worth it," she said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.