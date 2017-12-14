Parents scramble to find accommodations for kids on snow days

When snowy weather forces school districts to call a snow day and daycare centers close for the day, parents often face a tough decision.

"We're here all day to help everybody enjoy the beautiful snow day," said Gloria Fejedelem, employee at Mega Coney Island in Fenton.

Her three kids had the day off from school, but a day off wasn't in the cards for her.

"Everybody still has to go to work. So you have to accommodate and call friends and family and have people watch their kiddos who are usually in school," Fejedelem said.

Some parents have it easier than others when it comes to finding daycare accommodations for their kids when there is no school.

"It's my day off of work," said Jason White, dad.

He and his family spent part of the snow day eating lunch. White considers himself lucky he doesn't have to worry about daycare.

"This beautiful lady to my right takes care of that for us so it makes it easy," White said.

She handles the home front while he manages his business, but White realizes not everyone is as fortunate.

"We have a lot of folks that come into our office that have to make other accommodations and things like that. So yeah, it's probably a little extra stressful for them for sure," White said.

That's something else for Fejedelem to worry about. However, it's a concern she won't pass on to her hungry customers.

"It's a little stressful, but it's a great thing here because we have a wonderful team and everybody just bands together," she said.

