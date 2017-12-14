Man shovels neighbors' driveways free of charge

Even though the weather was frightful on Thursday, it brought out the best in many folks across Mid-Michigan.

People grabbed shovels and snow blowers, not just for their own driveways, but for their neighbors' as well.

"It's a big deal to be able to come through here not slippin and sliding or have it completely iced by time they come home," said Troy Gerth.

He shoveled his neighbors' driveways so they were clear when they woke up Thursday morning. He was back at it again Thursday afternoon, trying to clear the driveways in his entire neighborhood before most of them came home from work.

"Makes me feel good to get out there and help someone who may need my help," Gerth said.

He spent four hours shoveling Thursday morning before he took a break. Then he was back at it again.

Now he is getting requests from other people in Saginaw who said they could use a little help. It's become physically exhausting, but he said it's something he loves.

"Being out here meeting different people and learning their story and getting a smile and a thank you means a lot to just hear that," Gerth said.

Over the past three days, Gerth said he has shoveled about 17 driveways. He said he is glad to see his good deeds are being paid forward.

Gerth said several people in his neighborhood have told him they are returning the favor by finding ways to help others as well.

He said that's the point. He wants to see his neighborhood become a better place for the next generation.

"It's not about the adults anymore. We got to think about our kids and setting a better future and example for them," Gerth said.

