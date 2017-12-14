Human bones found in Montana shed could be missing Skelton brothers

Michigan State Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Montana could be linked to the 2010 disappearance of three Michigan brothers.

The bones and teeth of three children were found in September in a shed in Missoula, Montana.

A search warrant obtained by MTN News shows police were called to the home on Sept. 27, located on the 2100 block of S. 12th Street West, for a report of the discovery of possible human remains.

The former tenant of the rental property had been evicted the previous week. A cleaning crew was contracted to clean up the items left behind by the evicted renter. That's when the cleaning crew found a box in a shed on the property that contained what was suspected human remains.

The Montana Crime Lab verified the remains were human. A University of Montana anthropology professor also determined they were "likely modern and not archaeological."

The professor estimated the children's ages to be 2-4 years old, 5-8 years old and 6-10 years old at the time of death.

Tanner, Alexander and Andrew Skelton were 5, 7 and 9 when they were last seen at their father's Morenci, Michigan, home in November 2010.

Their father, John Skelton, pleaded no contest in 2011 to charges of unlawful imprisonment in the case. He is serving 10 to 15 years in prison and maintains he didn't harm the children.

Michigan State Police Detective Lt. Jeremy Brewer tells WTVG-TV in Toledo, Ohio, the agency has requested more information from Montana police but the only current connection between the cases is the victims' approximate ages.

KECI-TV in Missoula reports the remains are undergoing DNA testing in Texas.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation), Associated Press, WWJ and KPAX/KAJ via CNN. All rights reserved.