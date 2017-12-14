Vigil held in remembrance of Sandy Hook victims

Five years ago a gunman walked into an elementary school in Connecticut and opened fire, extinguishing the lives of 20 children and six adults.

The person responsible - 20-year-old Adam Lanza - killed his mother before the massacre and then killed himself.

As a result of that tragedy, many people know the name Sandy Hook.

On Thursday, communities across the country held vigils in honor of the victims.

One of those vigils was held in Essexville with 26 candles representing the victims of the massacre.

"It still stirs my heart," said Carol Sullivan, with Moms Demand Action.

The vigil was not just a memory of Sandy Hook, but all gun violence.

"It can destroy you," said Jackie Jones, victim of gun violence.

Jones' 20-year-old son Marcus and his cousin were murdered in Saginaw.

"It's important to just let people know that this has happened. It's been five years. If you have hope and keep hope, you can be standing here like I am," Hones said.

The vigil brought together people of all ages seeking action and change.

"This whole gun thing really bothers me," said Karen Grossman, Essexville resident.

Grossman was there with her 12-year-old granddaughter Izzy Milbrandt.

"It's really depressing and upsetting, but I'm also glad that so many people want to raise awareness about this and do something to help out," Izzy said.

The Moms Demand Action group plans to continue this tradition of remembrance every year.

