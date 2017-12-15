Your parenting style may be causing your child's anxiety

Does the way you parent affect your child's anxiety level?

According to researchers in Norway, the answer is yes.

The website Mom.Me reports a new study in evolutionary psychology took a closer look at risky play, and surprisingly, they say activities where your child could get hurt are a good thing - not a bad thing.

They argue a parent’s overprotective mindset could give kids anxiety, but when those kids face danger and experience fear they learn to stay alert, be more cautious and increase confidence - helping lower anxiety levels.

How do you help your child deal with anxiety?

