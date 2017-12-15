It's National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!

It's that time of year again to compete with friends, family and even strangers to see who has the tackiest holiday wardrobe.

Friday, Dec. 15 is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!

To get a leg up on the competition, you can add lots of colors and accessories.

Some sweaters even light up and make noise.

Use the hashtag #UglyChristmasSweaterDay on social media to share what you came up with.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.