Slippery roads send vehicle into Lake Michigan

A car was pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc after a 50-year-old man lost control on the snow-covered roads Wednesday.

The car was partly submerged when a recovery team arrived Thursday morning.

Heavy snow fell throughout the day, making travel very difficult for drivers.

"This is a pretty unique event. We get a lot of crashes early on in the season, but in 20 years this is the first time I've actually seen a vehicle drive off the roadway and end up in Lake Michigan,” Patrol Captain Jason Freiboth said.

Officials said the driver was able to exit the car safely, but suffered minor injuries.

He was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

Copyright 2017 CBS New / WFRV. All rights reserved.