Police looking for 'porch pirate' in Grand Blanc Township

Authorities are looking for a man they say stole a package off a Grand Blanc Township porch.

Grand Blanc Township Police Department said they received a report at about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 about a theft on the 2000 block of Rollins Street, in the Hill Road and Saginaw Street area, involving a package that was left on a porch.

Witnesses told police the suspect walked to the front porch, took the package and left.

He was described as a white male with a medium build, wearing brown Carhart bibs, boots and a beanie hat. Witnesses said he left in a green GMC Jimmy.

If you have any information please contact the Grand Blanc Township Police at (810) 424-2611.

During the holidays, there is a marked upswing in the amount of packages delivered to our homes and left unattended. Police said unfortunately this creates an opportunity for thieves to steal the packages.

Here are some tips to prevent packages from being stolen

• Get to know your neighbors and “watch out” for each other.

• Use Smart Package Lockers or Convenience Store to Secure Package

• Have Packages Delivered to Your Workplace

• Install Front Door Security Camera to Prevent Package Theft

• Require Signature on Delivery

• Reroute or Reschedule Package Delivery

• Require Vacation Package Hold

• Get a Package Guard for Your Delivery

• Insure Your Upcoming Packages

