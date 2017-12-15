We're about to get clipped by another clipper

It has been a big week for snow across Mid-Michigan and it is far from over. Another clipper system will be bringing snow into Mid-Michigan just in time for the weekend. This time, we'll be more concerned about the wind and not the actual snow amounts.

>>Hour-by-hour: Another clipper system<<

Today

Snow moves into northern areas of Mid-Michigan early this morning, including areas around the Tri-Cities. Everyone from Flint to Houghton Lake will see snow by the afternoon hours. Amounts today will range anywhere from a dusting up to an inch. The higher amounts will be in isolated areas where we see brief heavy bursts of snow. Keep track of today's snow with our Interactive Radar.

The major problem will actually be the winds out of the west southwest at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Even with minimal snow, the wind will manage to blow that snow around and reduce visibility to almost zero at times. This makes it important to use caution if you have to travel at all today, including your evening commute. Snow begins to wind down this evening, but at least a few flurries will manage to be left behind. Highs today will top out in the upper 20s.

Tonight

A few flurries will manage to linger, but most of us will remain snow free. However, with winds still breezy out of the west southwest at 5 to 15 mph, it may seem like it is snowing even if it isn't. Once again, this will make visibility an issue overnight. Lows tonight will drop into the upper teens with wind chills in the single digits. See how cool temperatures are in your area with our Current Temperatures Map.

Saturday

Winds shift off of Lake Michigan which open the door to a few lake effect snow showers briefly in the morning. The bulk of the snow will stay to our west, but a few flurries may work their way closer to areas around Mt. Pleasant, Alma, and Houghton Lake. The rest of us will be under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be similar to Friday, rising into the upper 20s with winds out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

