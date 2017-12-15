WATCH: Michigan deputies rescue horse from frozen pond

A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
Michigan State Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Montana could be linked to the 2010 disappearance of three Michigan brothers.
Here's what it all means and what's really at stake.More >
It wasn't just the snow that caused problems on Thursday. Several Mid-Michigan residents woke up to temperatures in the single digits with wind chills hovering near 0 degrees.
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying did not stop.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.
Officials say chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in a deer from a farm where deer are raised in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.
A car was pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc after a 50-year-old man lost control on the snow-covered roads Wednesday.
