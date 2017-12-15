WATCH: Michigan deputies rescue horse from frozen pond

A video shows the daring rescue made by Michigan police and firefighters to save a horse that had fallen through an ice-covered pond.

It happened about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 at a home in Ray Township.

When deputies arrived, they tried to guide the horse out with ropes, only to find it could not get its legs above the ice.

During the rescue, officials said a deputy fell through the icy trying to attach a rope to the horses’ bridle. He was quickly pulled from the pond and continued to help.

Police and the Ray Township Fire Department worked together to break up the ice and guide the horse out.

Both the horse and the deputy were uninjured, police said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.