Carjacking suspect on the run after shooting victim

Authorities are searching for the suspect in a carjacking that left one person in the hospital.

It happened about 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 near Western Road and Leith Street in the city of Flint.

When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told police their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The suspect fired several times at the victim before taking off in the vehicle, they said.

The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where they were last listed in critical condition.

Police have not released any details on the suspect's description or the description of the vehicle that was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call D/Sgt. Donastorg at 810-237-6919, the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

