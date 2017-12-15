Naughty elf pranks Isabella County undersheriff - WNEM TV 5

Naughty elf pranks Isabella County undersheriff

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A naughty elf has some explaining to do after playing a prank on a Mid-Michigan undersheriff.

A photo posted by the Isabella County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page appears to show yards of festive wrapping paper covering Undersheriff Tom Burns office. 

"Sometimes the Xmas spirit just comes out, I'm guessing the Under Sheriff will be reviewing some video from the hallway today," the post said. 

Here's to hoping the elf won't end up in a cell at the county jail. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.