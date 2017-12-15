Naughty elf pranks Isabella County undersheriff

A naughty elf has some explaining to do after playing a prank on a Mid-Michigan undersheriff.

A photo posted by the Isabella County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page appears to show yards of festive wrapping paper covering Undersheriff Tom Burns office.

"Sometimes the Xmas spirit just comes out, I'm guessing the Under Sheriff will be reviewing some video from the hallway today," the post said.

Here's to hoping the elf won't end up in a cell at the county jail.

