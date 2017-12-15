Michigan woman arrested for embezzling over $50,000

Authorities arrested a Michigan woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from her former employer.

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Department arrested 58-year-old Deborah Kay Seifferlein of Decker, Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 14 following a three-month investigation.

Detectives were first contacted by an attorney for Seifferlein’s former employer, Marlette Roofing & Sheet Metal. The investigation found Seifferlein allegedly embezzled over $50,000 since 2010.

She was arraigned and released on bond.

