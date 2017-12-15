VIDEO: Cruiser dash cam shows split-second decision to avoid crash

Check out this cruiser dash cam video shared online by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in West Michigan.

It shows just how quickly things can change with dangerous road conditions.

The sheriff’s office said that on Wednesday a deputy made a split-second decision to throw the cruiser into a ditch and avoid a head-on collision with a big rig.

Only minor injuries were reported in the accident, and everyone is expected to make a full recovery.

