Harrison man sentenced in child pornography case

A Clare County man has been sentenced after authorities say he tried to trick teens engaging in self-harm into sending nude photographs.

Derek Charles Chapman, 22, of Harrison, was sentenced Thursday, December 14 to more than 15 years in prison for the attempted manufacture of child pornography.

From later December 2015 to January 2016, investigators said Chapman tried to extort a 14-year-old girl he met on Kik, an internet messaging service, into sending nude photos.

Chapman coerced the girl, who officials said suffered from depression, into sending him a photo of her thigh after she cut herself. He then threatened to call Child Protective Services unless she sent him more nude pictures, according to court documents.

As part of his plea deal, Chapman admitted he tried to get nude photographs from two others believed to be minor girls on Kik.

Investigators said in each case he used similar threats to teens who had engaged in self-harm.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.